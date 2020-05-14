EPL goalkeeper Bernd Leno lavishes praise on Alisson, Ederson and De Gea

Bernd Leno answered a wide range of questions on Reddit

English Premier League (EPL) goalkeeper Bernd Leno took part in a Q&A session on Reddit, as the German international answered questions from Arsenal fans across the world.

With over 160,000 followers, r/Gunners is the biggest community of Arsenal fans online, and the Premier League shot-stopper touched upon a wide range of topics ranging from fellow goalkeepers to PES games with Antoine Griezmann.

EPL's best goalkeepers

Alisson Becker is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world

When asked if he studies any of the other goalkeepers in the Premier League, Leno replied comprehensively that he is always eager to learn, mentioning the likes of Alisson Becker, David de Gea, and Ederson Moraes as top players in his position in the EPL.

"To be honest I study every time I'm watching football. I look at the keepers, the game and the strikers. In the Premier League we have the best goalkeepers because there are so many top goalkeepers here."

"The top goalkeeper last season was Alisson from Liverpool. He's good with his feet, good at crosses and is playing high with a high defence, which you need at Liverpool."

While the Premier League goalkeeper claimed that Alisson was the best in the business last season, he also lavished praise on De Gea and Ederson.

"Ederson's also very good with his feet, De Gea has unbelievable reflexes and reactions. When I watch the games - and I like watching the games - I always study them."

The Premier League is blessed with some of the best goalkeepers in world football, but Leno added that it is important for him to retain his own style as opposed to copying someone else.

"I don't want to copy them, though, it's only to see how they play. We're all different to each other, so it's just about finding our own style."

With the Bundesliga set to return imminently, EPL fans have spent the last few days trying to narrow down a team to support. When asked by Premier League fans about the matter, Leno was quick to declare his allegiance to former club Bayer Leverkusen.

Bernd Leno has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this season

"Who should we support? I think it's clear - Bayer Leverkusen! It's my former club. I have very good memories with the club because I played there for seven years. I grew up from a kid to an adult there."

"It was my first steps into professional football, I have lots of friends there and I still follow them. Hopefully you follow me by supporting my former club too!"

The German also declared that he would have liked to be a central defender if not for goalkeeping, adding that he'd use his height to his advantage if that were to be the case.

"If I wasn't a goalkeeper, I would play as a centre back. First of all, I don't like running! At centre back, you don't run as much as anyone else. I also like to challenge, to tackle and I think that this position suits me because I'm a bit taller like a defender."

Leno is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League currently and looks the part playing for Arsenal. After a slow start to life in the EPL, the former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper has been one of the best players for the Gunners this season, as they look to kickstart a new era under Mikel Arteta.