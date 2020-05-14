EPL legend Rio Ferdinand opens up on highs and lows from illustrious career

Rio Ferdinand is regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history.

English Premier League ( EPL ) legend Rio Ferdinand joined host Joel Campbell live on Instagram, as the duo touched upon a variety of topics from the defenders' illustrious career. As part of Arco Academy's series of interviews involving high-profile sports personalities, the former Manchester United superstar spoke candidly about the highs and lows of his career and the struggles he faced as a youngster.

Arco Academy is a London based initiative that deals with alternative provision school for kids who have been given up on by mainstream institutions.

Speaking about the choices he had to make as a youngster on his way to becoming one of the greatest defenders in EPL history, Ferdinand claimed that his lifestyle led to him losing friends as a teenager.

Ferdinand's EPL journey to greatness

Manchester United won six league titles with Manchester United

"You will lose friends along the way but it is important to do the right thing for the sake of your career. When I wanted to leave West Ham, Chelsea offered me a chance to stay in the city but I knew I had to leave London."

The six-time Premier League winner also advised against narrowing down on one ambition in their formative years, citing an example from his childhood.

"I was interested in gymnastics, ballet and never said no to anything. I was an inquisitive kid who didn't what other people said. Never narrow down on just one thing"

When asked about the highs and lows of his career, the former EPL great was quick to speak about Manchester United's UEFA Champions League triumph in Moscow.

"Winning the UEFA Champions League as Manchester United captain was definitely my career high. I dreamt of it as a child and reached the quarter-finals and the semi-finals many times before winning it"

"Career lows would be all the cup finals I lost. On many of those occasions, we'd won the Premier League but after losing the cup final, it ruined my summer. I'd be sitting down as if I'd just suffered relegation."

In his 12-year spell with Manchester United, Ferdinand's ability and consistency saw him cement his status as one of the Premier League's all-time greats. The Englishman serves as an idol for several up and coming footballers, and the 41-year-old shed light on what it takes to be a good defender.

Manchester United won the UEFA Champions League in 2008

"Stay on your feet. The minute you go to ground, you're gone. You're dead. My strongest aspect was my communication and that is often the missing piece in the jigsaw that isn't spoken about enough."

The former England international also played a pivotal role in training his brother Anton as a child, as they played a lot together in their younger days, which helped build the younger Ferdinand's mentality.

When quizzed about what advice he would give to the younger players, Ferdinand explained that every budding Premier League player would experience bumps on the way.

"Be confident, work on your weaknesses, expect bumps on the way and prepare yourself to do whatever it takes."

Ferdinand's Premier League legacy will take some beating, and the Englishman continues to serve as an inspiration for up and coming footballers across the world, having enjoyed unwavering success in his playing days.