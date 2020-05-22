EPL legend Ryan Giggs fires Manchester United transfer warning

Giggs and Solskjaer deep in conversation

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs had high praise for Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes following his quick start to life in the EPL.

The Welshman also was impressed by the job done by former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in keeping United within touching distance of the Champions League spots in the EPL. He said this while speaking on the official Manchester United daily group chat.

Giggs on Bruno's transition to the EPL

Ryan Giggs:

"As I said earlier, the players he [Ole Solskjaer] brought in were really impressive. They improved the team and the locker room and, obviously, Bruno Fernandes, we've seen over the years the effect that a player can sometimes have."#MUFC 🔴pic.twitter.com/QAQgLwCvh9 — Manchester United 🔴 (@ManUnited_ENG__) May 22, 2020

Giggs gushed over the fast start by Bruno Fernandes in the EPL, after completing his January transfer from Sporting Lisbon for a fee reportedly worth up to €80 million. The initial fee paid for Fernandes was €55 million.

The current Wales manager was very pleased by the impact Fernandes has had on the EPL club. He also praised the leadership qualities the Portuguese international has brought to the EPL club's dressing room.

They’ve improved the team and the dressing room and obviously, in Fernandes, we’ve seen over the years the effect one player can sometimes have.

Bruno Fernandes is Presented with the Premier League Player of the Month for February

You talk about the Cantonas, the van Persies… and I’m not comparing him yet to them but he’s made other players play better and he’s given everyone a lift.

Giggs urges EPL club to make more transfers

Giggs acknowledged the progress the EPL outfit have made under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Advertisement

He said that the Norwegian has brought professionalism to Manchester United with his approach. He added that the coronavirus has halted the juggernaut run on which the EPL club was on, with the Red Devils currently on an eleven-game unbeaten run.

Ole started his management with United flying, then had a tough spell, and then we were on a good run. But, like I said earlier, the players he’s got in have been really impressive.

Solskjaer celebrates after winning against City in the recent Manchester Derby

Giggs, though had a note of caution for the EPL club by saying that if the club needs to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, they need to make 4-5 transfers.

They have done well in the transfer market, but need 4-5 more signing to compete at the top level.

Solskjaer's impact on United's EPL renaissance

Solskjaer, since coming in initially as a caretaker manager, has been clear in his approach of the EPL club.

The Norwegian has brought some much-needed feel-good factor to the club, with the fans happy to go to Old Trafford once again. The former Molde manager has also had a very clear strategy in the transfer market.

He has mostly signed young British talent, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire joining the club last summer.

There have, however, been doubts expressed about the Norwegian's tactical nous. He has generally employed a counter-attacking style of play in the EPL, which is well and good against fellow big teams but not conducive against the lower lights of the EPL.

United have been stodgy in possession when playing against the bottom ten clubs in the EPL. To solve that problem, they completed the signing of Portuguese maverick Bruno Fernandes to provide the inventiveness against deep-lying defences.

United have will hoping that the Premier League restarts soon so that they can continue their momentum in the EPL and secure that final Champions League spot.