EPL manager Jurgen Klopp narrates inspiring story of Sir Kenny Dalglish

Sir Kenny Dalglish is one of Liverpool's all-time greats

EPL manager Jurgen Klopp is on the verge of making history with Liverpool. The Reds are two wins away from sealing their first EPL title in 30 years, with Klopp on the forefront of a historic campaign for the Reds.

The EPL boss took time out to narrate the story of another Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish. Having created history as a player and a manager for the EPL side, Dalglish is one of the most influential figures in the club's history and will be remembered for a long time by fans across the globe.

As part of Standard Chartered's book reading session with Klopp, the EPL manager read out the emotional story of King Kenny.

"Grab a cup of tea and a moment's peace, while I tell you a story about Kenny Dalglish."

As narrated by Klopp, the story traces the journey of Dalglish, who initially dreamt of being a goalkeeper. However, the young Scotsman moved up the pitch at the age of 15 and was snapped up by Celtic at in 1967.

EPL legend Kenny Dalglish created a legacy, says Klopp

Kenny Dalglish was the last manager to lead Liverpool to a league title

Dalglish grew up supporting Rangers and had unsuccessful trials with EPL sides West Ham United and Liverpool. However, in 1977, Liverpool broke the EPL transfer record at the time to sign the Scotsman from Celtic.

"Over a hundred goals later scoring game after game, the Reds made an offer of glory and fame."

"In a game against Middlesbrough out there on the lawn, within seven minutes, King Kenny was born."

With six EPL titles, four League Cups, three European Cups and an FA Cup to his name, Dalglish became one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

"They say time flies when you're having fun. The fans sang his name with ever kick of the ball, his poster displayed on every kid's wall."

"Centre or striker, midfield or wing, when he wore No.7, he could do anything."

Dalglish served as Liverpool's player-manager after the untimely departure of Joe Fagan in 1985. The legendary Scotsman won three EPL titles in his time as Reds manager and assembled a team that dominated English football.

"Acknowledging Kenny as a natural mentor, they asked him to manage at age 34. To lead all the players through thick and through thin, with Kenny in charge, surely they'd win"

Having left Liverpool in 1991, King Kenny managed EPL sides Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. Aside from his influence as a player and a manager in the EPL, Dalglish's charitable contributions made him a hero in Scotland as well as the City of Liverpool.

"Now he's a leader, he's a guide. He's the man who is swollen with pride. After reading his story I think you'll agree, King Kenny created a true legacy."

In May 2017, Liverpool's Centenary Stand was named after him for his outstanding contributions to the EPL outfit. A year later, King Kenny was appointed a Knight Bachelor for his services to football, charity and the City of Liverpool.

This is the story of Sir Kenneth Dalglish, as narrated by Jurgen Klopp.