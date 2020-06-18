EPL star Ceballos set for Real Madrid return after disappointing loan spell

EPL and Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos looks set to leave North London once his loan deal expires at the end of the season, report Marca.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a loan deal from Real Madrid last summer. However, managerial changes and injuries have meant that he has not been able to have the impact many thought he would.

Ceballos in action for Arsenal

Ceballos to leave EPL?

According to Marca, the Spaniard has his eyes set on playing in Spain next season. As per reports, Ceballos was willing to depart the EPL in January to get more game time because of the Euros. Real Madrid, his parent club, rejected a bid from Valencia. They felt it would be better for Ceballos to finish this season with the Gunners.

The 23-year old midfielder joined Real Madrid after a couple of good seasons with Real Betis for a fee of €18 million. Arch-rivals Barcelona were rumoured to be extremely interested as well. However, after two seasons as a squad player for Los Blancos, Ceballos was loaned out to Arsenal.

Real Madrid will allow Dani Ceballos to leave on a loan deal this summer for a €4m fee with any club accepting to pay his €6.5m annual wage packet. [@superdeporte_es] pic.twitter.com/TdqSwXaiIN — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 11, 2020

Ceballos has been shown glimpses of his quality for the EPL side. In 25 appearances for a dysfunctional Arsenal team, he has contributed with a goal and 2 assists. He has been used as an attacking midfielder as well as in a deeper role for the EPL giants.

The Spanish international has been a useful player for the Gunners. He averages 2.9 combined tackles and interceptions per game in the EPL, while also managing a key pass per game. He manages 1.1 dribbles per game, the highest among midfielders in the Arsenal squad.

As mentioned, there has been interest from Spanish sides. There were reports that Valencia wanted him in a swap deal for winger Ferran Torres, who has been linked with Real Madrid. His former side Real Betis have shown an interest as well.

A return to Real Betis might be in the offing for Ceballos

With the EPL giants being linked with moves for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Espanyol's Marc Roca, there remains little chance that Ceballos' deal will be made permanent, or his loan deal will be extended.

A return to Real Madrid seems unlikely as well. The emergence of young Federico Valverde, as well as Martin Odegaard's return, will mean that it will be hard to break into Zinedine Zidane's midfield.

I don't think I have looked at Ceballos' stats in 2020. He's played a bunch of weird roles for a dysfunctional Arsenal this season, but the output has been outstanding. pic.twitter.com/FeYgrlLAMe — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) June 15, 2020

With EPL returning yesterday, Arsenal faced Manchester City last night. Pep Guardiola's men won 3-0 comfortably, in a game which will be remembered for David Luiz's poor performance. Ceballos did not start the game for the EPL giants, but came on as a substitute very early on.

It does make sense for Ceballos to depart the EPL. A move to Arsenal, which looked good when it happened, hasn't worked out. The Spaniard, who is only 23, clearly does not lack talent. Rather than Valencia, a return to his beloved Real Betis makes more sense. With Nabil Fekir there, a highly exciting midfield partnership could be formed. Other than that, Sevilla's Monchi never shies away from a bargain. A stay in the EPL shouldn't be counted out either.