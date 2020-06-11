EPL star Mohamed Salah shows his class yet again with magnanimous gesture

Mohamed Salah took people by surprise once again, as the EPL star showed his touch of class in a petrol station.

The Egyptian has taken the EPL by storm since joining in 2017 and looks set to win the title with Liverpool this season.

Mohamed Salah surprised people with a heartwarming gesture

Mohamed Salah has taken the EPL by storm since returning to the English top-flight in the summer of 2017. The Egyptian attacker broke the EPL record for the most goals scored in a single season, as he notched up a stunning 32 goals in the 2017-18 season and won the EPL Golden Boot.

In the season that followed, Salah recorded 22 EPL goals and retained his EPL Golden Boot, although he shared it with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and teammate Sadio Mane.

In his time in England, Salah has proved that he is not only a world-class footballer, but also a fantastic human being who cares about the people around him.

Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah (51) has scored more goals in the competition than the Arsenal forward (49).



124.4 minutes per goal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NeCwB2JnDf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 8, 2020

Salah's charitable contributions are well documented and the Egyptian has achieved legendary status in his home country for his exploits on and off the pitch.

EPL star Salah shows he's a fantastic human once again

Once again, the EPL winger showed his class, as fans took to Twitter to lavish praise on his heartwarming gesture. According to reports, Salah pulled up to a petrol station in Saintsbury in his Bentley and paid for everyone else's refuelling, much to the astonishment of the people around.

The EPL star's rise to stardom at Liverpool has also seen Islamophobia drop considerably in the Merseyside area. Since Salah's arrival, there have been 19% fewer hate crimes than predicted and a 53% fall in anti-Muslim tweets among Liverpool fans, studies have revealed.

Mohamed Salah looks set to compete for his third EPL Golden Boot

Salah has been in the thick of the action for Liverpool this season. The EPL giants have dominated the 2019-20 campaign right from the get-go and have had one hand on the EPL title for the best part of six months now.

Since joining the EPL club in 2017, no player has been involved in more league goals than the Egyptian. Additionally, only Lionel Messi has been involved in more goals across Europe's top-five league in that period.

Salah's stock has risen dramatically over the years and the former Chelsea man is one of the best players in world football currently. With 16 EPL goals so far this season, the Egyptian winger has put the Reds on the brink of domestic kingship.

After 29 games, Liverpool have recorded a staggering 82 points and look well-positioned to break the EPL points record at the end of the season. The Reds are just two wins away from mathematically securing the EPL title and could do so by the end of the month.

Additionally, Liverpool could also be crowned EPL champions in their first game back after the restart. With a 25 point lead in the EPL summit currently, Jurgen Klopp's side could seal the deal with a victory against arch-rivals Everton if Manchester City fail to beat Arsenal.

The EPL is scheduled to return next week after a break of nearly three months due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Aston Villa host Sheffield United in the first game back after the restart, as the two sides prepare to lock horns at Villa Park on 17th June.