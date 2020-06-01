EPL star posts cryptic Instagram story as transfer speculation intensifies

Aubameyang took to Instagram to rubbish transfer speculation

EPL striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to address speculation regarding his future at Arsenal subtly. Earlier today, it was reported by French news outlet L'Equipe that the EPL giants had offered Aubameyang a new contract to remain at the club.

However, it was later confirmed by ESPN journalist Julien Laurens that no such offer was on the table for the EPL striker to sign, as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Aubameyang posted a picture of him captioned "Don't listen 'em, listen (to) music instead," as he attempted to stay clear of the rumours surrounding his future at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old swapped the Bundesliga for EPL in January 2018, as he became Arsene Wenger's final signing as Arsenal manager.

By joining the EPL outfit from Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to be in the region of £55 million, the Gabonese international also became the most expensive purchase in the club's illustrious history.

Since then, Aubameyang has taken the EPL by storm and won the EPL Golden Boot in his first full season at the club with 22 league goals to his name. The Arsenal striker shared the award with EPL duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, as he capped off a stunning season in England on a personal level.

This season, it's been more of the same for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker. With 17 EPL goals to his name, Aubameyang is only two behind top-scorer Jamie Vardy and looks set to compete for the EPL Golden Boot once again.

Aubayemang's goalscoring exploits in the EPL have been phenomenal. Having won the EPL Golden Boot last season, he carried on from where he left off and consistently bailed Arsenal out of tricky situations at the start of the campaign.

EPL star Aubameyang covets second Golden Boot in England

In November, the EPL superstar was also named Arsenal captain, albeit under controversial circumstances. Former skipper Granit Xhaka was stripped of the armband after his angry confrontation with the Arsenal fans in the club's 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang has led from the front since being captain and is highly regarded by his teammates and new manager Mikel Arteta. However, Arsenal's on-field struggles and lack of UEFA Champions League football has reportedly led him to reconsider his position at the club.

Earlier this season, reports emerged that Barcelona were weighing up a move for the EPL superstar, as they look to replace the ageing Luis Suarez. Additionally, EPL rivals Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential candidates for his signature if he were to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are desperate to hang on to their talisman and are expected to offer him a new deal shortly. While conflicting reports emerged earlier today, Aubameyang's Instagram story indicates that he does not have an offer from Arsenal on the table.

Only time will tell if Aubameyang extends his stay with the EPL side, but Arsenal will look to secure his future quickly to fend off interest from other clubs.