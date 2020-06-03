EPL star Sadio Mane reveals proudest moment, secret behind celebrations and favourite Liverpool goal

Sadio Mane is one of Liverpool's most important players

EPL winger Sadio Mane is one of Liverpool's most important players and is on the verge of making history with the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's side are just two wins shy of securing their first EPL title in 30 years, as they find themselves 25 points clear in the EPL summit as things stand.

Since joining Liverpool from fellow EPL side Southampton in 2016, Mane has been a mainstay of the team and established himself as one of the best players in the world.

The Senegalese international finished fourth in the 2019 Ballon d'Or and won the UEFA Champions League title with Liverpool last season.

In an official Q&A session with the EPL club's main sponsor Standard Chartered, the EPL superstar answered a wide range of question.

Mane opens up on his EPL career

Mane won the EPL Golden Boot with Liverpool last season

After hilariously naming Divock Origi as the worst dressed player in the squad, Mane said that the goal on his EPL debut for Liverpool remains his favourite goal for the club.

"I will go for the one I scored against Arsenal. It was my first official game for Liverpool so it was incredible. I will never forget it."

Mane shared the EPL Golden Boot with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and teammate Mohamed Salah last season. When asked about his toughest opponent, the Senegalese hitman answered that he'd like to keep it a secret to prevent the player from being ready when they face each other next time.

The EPL star also spoke about what an honour it is to represent the Senegal national team.

"When I became a professional footballer was one of the best moments of my life, so I will always remember it. That is the best thing that happened in my life so far. I'm really happy and proud to play for Senegal."

Mane's celebrations have caused a bit of a stir on social media, as reports have emerged that the copies Roberto Firmino's celebrations. However, the EPL star revealed that Firmino is the one who mimics his celebrations on the pitch.

"I think Bobby Firmino has the best celebrations, but sometimes he copies me. But still, he has the best celebrations. I think I have one of the best celebrations too!"

Sadio Mane has been a reliable performer for Liverpool and holds the EPL record for scoring the quickest hat-trick in the league's history. Having been drafted in as one of Klopp's first big-money purchases, Mane's stock has risen dramatically over the years.

Happy Sunday Reds! 😎



Here’s Sadio Mane’s goal against Everton at Anfield earlier this season.



Electric. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sDZGrnWB8Q — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 31, 2020

Alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Mane has spearheaded Liverpool to the EPL summit, as the Reds find themselves on the brink of domestic kingship.

The EPL is expected to resume later this month after a two-month hiatus owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. Liverpool will take on Everton in their first game back and could be crowned champions with a victory if Manchester City fail to beat Arsenal that week.