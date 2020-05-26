EPL striker Odion Ighalo close to finding Manchester United agreement

Odion Ighalo is on the verge of finding Manchester United agreement

Odion Ighalo has enjoyed a stunning start to his life as a Manchester United player since joining the EPL side in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian striker joined on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Premier League and made an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Odion Ighalo's associate Ladi Salami to Foot Mercato: "The Super Eagle feels very good in Manchester with whom he is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 26, 2020

Having been drafted in by the EPL side as an emergency signing to fill in for the injured Marcus Rashford, Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for Manchester United.

However, the Premier League was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and it looked likely that Ighalo will feature again for the EPL side.

New EPL deal for Ighalo?

With his initial loan deal set to expire at the end of the month, the Nigerian's associate Ladi Salami said in an interview with Foot Mercato that he is close to agreeing an extension.

"The Super Eagle feels very good in Manchester with whom he is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well."

Earlier this week, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with Shanghai Shenhua to extend his loan deal with the EPL club.

"We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club. Hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. We’re just waiting to see."

Ighalo reportedly rejected a deal worth £400,000 from the CPL club to make his dream move to the EPL side in January. While it remains unclear if Manchester United will sign the striker permanently, the EPL giants want him to complete the current season in Manchester.

With Rashford all set to return to action, Ighalo is expected to play a bit-part role even if he remains with the EPL club. However, any deal involving his permanent transfer to the EPL side will cost in excess of £20 million.

Manchester United have been linked with Jadon Sancho and EPL striker Josh King, as they look to bolster their ranks this summer. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish have also been mentioned as targets, as the EPL giants look to have a big summer to compete on all fronts this season.

Solskjaer on this to MUTV: “We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club. Hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. We’re just waiting to see." https://t.co/DQ0XbrJmjG — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 26, 2020

As it stands, COVID-19 has put the brakes on all transfer activity, as clubs wait to realize the extent of the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

As things stand, Ighalo future hangs in the balance, and the EPL side face a race against time to make a decision. The Nigerian's loan deal expires at the end of the month, and it remains to be seen if he is granted permission to complete the season with the Red Devils.

With the EPL all set to resume next month, Manchester United will look to retain the Nigerian striker, who has big a big impact since his surprise loan move in January.