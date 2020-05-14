EPL superstars join Sancho and Lukaku for 'Combat Corona' COD tournament

Jadon Sancho is set to take part in the Combat Corona COD tournament

English Premier League ( EPL ) superstars have joined hands with Romelu Lukaku and Jadon Sancho, amongst others, to continue the fight against Covid-19.

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Tammy Abraham, Luke Shaw, and Christian Pulisic will all be present for the Combat Corona Call of Duty Tournament, with all proceedings set to go towards the coronavirus relief fund.

Other notable personalities from various fields, including YouTubers and musicians, will also be part of the initiative, with the tournament expected to kick off at 7 PM on Sunday.

EPL does its part in combating COVID-19

Jordan Henderson was the driving force behind the Players Together initiative

Players and coaches across the world have contributed in various forms to the coronavirus relief fund. Led by Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, the 'Players Together' initiative made its first contribution worth £4 million to the NHS, which was seen as a massive sign of solidarity by the Premier League superstars.

All 20 Premier League club captains joined forces to make a sizable donation, and ESPN sources revealed that the likes Kasper Schmeichel, Kevin de Bruyne, and Harry Maguire also played pivotal roles. Speaking to ESPN, Burnley skipper Ben Mee affirmed that it was important for footballers to do their part.

"I had a call from Jordan, asking if I fancied getting together to discuss charitable donations. The intention was for football to do something positive and we took it from there."

"Other players spoke and then the group came together. There is obviously rivalry within the Premier League and not all players know each other, but there is a respect between us all and, at times like this, there is no room for animosity. It is about pulling together."

Players announced their decision to make contributions with synchronised posts on Instagram with a heartfelt message to describe the severity of the situation.

Liverpool anxious wait for a league title looks set to continue for the time being

#PlayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much-needed funds to those that need it right now. To try and help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference.

All footballing activity has been stopped since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral out of control. However, in recent weeks, the EPL and other major European leagues have confirmed that they are edging closer to resuming, with the Bundesliga scheduled to restart this weekend.

The Premier League's plans to resume the season have been deterred due to the usage of neutral venues, with several teams from the bottom six reportedly unwilling to forego home advantage in the business end of the EPL season.

Project Restart is well and truly underway, and although UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for sporting events to resume from June 1st, talks of an imminent return are believed to be premature.

All eyes will be on German Bundesliga this week, and the rest of the major league will be paying close attention to the protocols and safety measures followed, as football edges closer to resuming behind closed doors.