EPL target Jadon Sancho tipped for Manchester United transfer by Didi Hamann

Jadon Sancho looks set to move to the EPL this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing him.

Didi Hamann has tipped Sancho to seal a transfer to EPL giants Manchester United in the coming months.

Jadon Sancho is being targeted by EPL giants Manchester United and Liverpool

Former EPL midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that he expects Jadon Sancho to secure a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Englishman is one of the most sought after players in world football and is reportedly being eyed up by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Speaking to BILD, Hamann tipped Sancho to make a move to the EPL and added that the 19-year-old is too good to remain in the Bundesliga for another season.

EPL giants lead the race for Sancho

“There will continue to be a market for the top players, like Jadon Sancho – he’s just too good to wait another year."

“I see him going to the Premier League. The most likely option there is Manchester United.”

Additionally, Hamann also claimed that his former club Liverpool have been streets ahead of everyone else in the EPL this season. The Reds are just two wins away from securing their first EPL title in 30 years, and the German believes it is only a matter of time before they are crowned champions.

“Their lead in the table is too big. They're playing in their own league this season. The question is not whether Liverpool will be champion, but when. The only pity is that there will be no celebrations with fans who have been waiting for the title for so long.”

Sancho looks set to return to the EPL this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have long been linked with Sancho, who is expected to cost upwards of £100 million. Dortmund are reportedly aware of interest from the EPL giants but are in no pressure to part with their talisman, for who they believe a bigger bid could arrive next summer.

With 20 goals and assists apiece in the Bundesliga this season, Sancho has been one of the standout players in Europe and is also a regular England international now. A move to the EPL could be the perfect next step, as he aims to return to England and further his development.

Most goals + assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:



❍ Lionel Messi (34)

❍ Ciro Immobile (34)

❍ Timo Werner (33)

❍ Jadon Sancho (33)

❍ Robert Lewandowski (33)



And just like that... pic.twitter.com/hZreIrtrhI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2020

The Englishman was previously on the books of EPL sides Watford and Manchester City, where he failed to make a single senior appearance. However, Sancho departed the EPL in 2017 and sealed a switch to Dortmund, where he burst onto the and made a huge impression.

Manchester United are leading the race to secure his signature and it remains to be seen if they get their man this summer. The Red Devils are looking to compete on all fronts in the upcoming season and will also look to finish the current campaign strongly, with a top-four spot in the EPL within reach.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Donny van de Beek, and Jude Bellingham have also been linked with the EPL giants, who are hoping to reinforce their squad and mount a title challenge next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had one-on-one conversations to Marcus Rashford about Jadon Sancho. 🤝



[via Evening Standard] pic.twitter.com/Ff8ql6gQ8C — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) June 11, 2020

Solskjaer's side will face Tottenham Hotspur in their first game back later this week. All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho, who prepares to take on his former side and get one over them in the top-four race.