EPL target Timo Werner rejects Manchester United and Chelsea for Liverpool move

The EPL trio have courted the German international striker for a while now, but Werner has his heart set on a move to the soon to be crowned EPL champions.

According to football journalist Kevin Palmer, the RB Leipzig striker has narrowed down on Anfield as his next destination and is awaiting a move from the EPL giants.

Werner has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga outfit this season and is amongst the most sought after attackers in world football currently.

The 24-year-old has chipped in with 27 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Die Rotten Bullen this season, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Timo Werner's EPL dream

Timo Werner looks primed for a Premier League move this summer

However, the German superstar has shunned interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in favour of fellow EPL side Liverpool. Previously, Werner has publicly admitted his desire to play for Liverpool and heaped praise on Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking after scoring the matchwinning goal in his side's 1-0 victory against EPL side Tottenham Hotspur in March, Werner affirmed that it was an honour to be linked with a club like Liverpool.

"Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud."

"It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

The German international also heaped praise on compatriot Jurgen Klopp, who he described as the best manager in the world.

"Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there [Liverpool]."

Speaking to Sport Bild in February 2019, EPL duo Naby Keita and Sadio Mane talked up the ability of the forward and advised him to move to Liverpool.

Naby Keita and Timo Werner could be reunited soon.

Keita, who was teammates with Werner at RB Leipzig, claimed that he would love to see him make a move to the EPL.

"We played really well together at Leipzig, and he was one of my best mates. It's clear: Should he move, then I ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool."

In the same interview, Mane added that he would love to see Werner in Liverpool red.

"I'd advise him to join Liverpool. I like his style of play. Very forceful, good finish, always giving it 100 per cent. If he wants to join us, we'd welcome him to our team."

Liverpool have scouted Werner extensively over the years and look increasingly likely to land the German international this summer.

Timo Werner in the 2019/20 season for Leipzig...



- 36 games

- 27 goals

- 12 assists



Put him in front of goal and he is absolutely lethal! 😎👏 pic.twitter.com/SbgqVfgNhM — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2020

The EPL outfit have added just Takumi Minamino to their senior squad since the summer of 2018 but look primed to bolster their ranks this summer with the addition of Werner.