EPL transfer round-up: Sancho wants England return, North London interest in Partey, and more

The EPL is returning this week, and along with it begins the carousel of transfer rumors. With big EPL clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal all looking to make moves, we look at some of the EPL transfer rumors that have been doing the rounds today.

EPL clubs show interest in Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho in action for Brazil

Philippe Coutinho's spell at Barcelona seems to have come to an end. The Brazilian attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, who have shown little interest in signing him on a permanent transfer.

And now, rumors suggest Coutinho's agent has contacted various EPL clubs in hope of a move.

Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest. Sport has reported that Spurs would be willing to spend in the region of €50-€60 million for the 27-year old. Leicester City have also been linked with a loan move, especially if James Maddison departs. Brendan Rodgers would like a chance to link-up with his former Liverpool player.

However, the most surprising link has been with Newcastle United. With new owners set to take over the club, reports suggest that the EPL side has already started talks with Coutinho's camp.

Tottenham to beat Everton for Hojbjerg?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg playing for Southampton

Spurs are set to beat fellow EPL club for the signature of central midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as per reports.

The Danish midfielder only has a year left in his Saints contract. With this in mind, Southampton would be willing to let go of him if a reasonable offer came in. Tottenham have begun preliminary talks, if rumors are to be believed.

Southampton have put a £35m price tag on captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Daily Mail)



Would he suit a TOP 6 Club? #transfernews #football #premierleague pic.twitter.com/HbSxcIhXHE — The Football Terrace (@TFTMedia1) June 10, 2020

Everton, on the other hand, seem more focussed on signing Napoli's Allan. Apart from him, they have been linked with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and Real Madrid's James Rodriguez as potential midfield options.

Sancho- Man Utd saga takes another turn?

Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United may be in doubt

This could very well be the story of the season. EPL giants Manchester United have targeted Jadon Sancho for over a year now. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported that talks were at an advanced stage with Sancho as well as with Borussia Dortmund.

However, due to the financial implications of the lockdown, the EPL side have asked Dortmund to reduce the asking price for the English winger. The Bundesliga club have so far refused to do so.

Tuttosport have now claimed that Manchester United have identified a alternate option if the Sancho deal falls through. Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi is now on the EPL side's radar. Bernardeschi has been a squad player at Juventus, with the 26-year old Italian having played 26 games this season, scoring once and assisting another.

EPL giants interested in Espanyol midfielder?

Marc Roca is a potential target for Arsenal

EPL giants Arsenal's search for a defensive midfielder continues. Amid rumors that talks with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey are progressing well, Diario Sport now claim that Arsenal are interested in Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca.

Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Partey will cost Arsenal €50 million, either in one go or in installments. Arsenal are reportedly willing to shell out that amount to get the Atletico Madrid player.

The 23-year old Roca is highly regarded. He has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and AC Milan as well. A move for Roca would cost Arsenal about £35 million, reports suggest.

Marc Roca: Only Lionel Messi (31) made more accurate through balls than @marcroca21 (10) in LaLiga last season pic.twitter.com/RrEYbnN2FJ — All About Arsenal (@AllArsenal13) June 9, 2020

On the departures front, left-back Kieran Tierney could be on his way out of the club. Tierney joined the EPL club from Celtic last season, but his season has been hampered with injuries. Leicester City have identified him as a potential Ben Chilwell replacement, with Rodgers eager to be reunited with his former Celtic protege.