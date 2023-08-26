“Erik ‘I’m a genius, just ask me’ Ten Hag deemed him surplus to requirements” – Ronaldo hat-trick leads to brutal Piers Morgan dig at Man United

English broadcaster Piers Morgan was full of criticism for Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a 5-0 win over Al-Fateh on Friday, August 25. The Portuguese superstar was at his best, scoring a hat-trick and also bagging a brilliant assist for Sadio Mane in the Saudi Pro League clash.

"As @Cristiano scores 3 goals & provides a brilliant assist for Mane, whilst looking fitter & hungrier than ever, a reminder that Erik ‘I’m a genius, just ask me’ Ten Hag deemed him surplus to requirements for a Manchester United team which can’t hit a barn door."

Morgan has been a regular critic of the Dutchman's actions at Manchester United. Ronaldo filmed an explosive interview with Morgan, criticising the situation at the club. He also fired shots at ten Hag as well as club legend Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville. This eventually led to him leaving Old Trafford and joining Al-Nassr in December 2022.

There were reports of discord between Ronaldo and ten Hag. The 38-year-old, who finished as the club's top scorer in his first season back at Old Trafford, eventually saw his game time reduce in his second campaign. He agreed to mutually terminate his contract just before the World Cup.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. A lucky win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opener was followed by a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Real Madrid star matches club record set by Cristiano Ronaldo

Bellingham has been on fire to start his Real Madrid career.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has matched an impressive record set by Cristiano Ronaldo. The 19-year-old, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund on a €103 million deal, has scored four goals in his first three games, equalling the Portuguese superstar's tally. He is also the first midfielder to score four goals in his first three games in La Liga since Cesc Fabregas did it for Barcelona in 2011.

Ronaldo made a switch from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009. He began his stint at the Spanish capital with goals against Deportivo La Coruna and Espanyol before bagging a brace against Xerez.

Bellingham has had a brilliant start to life at the Bernabeu. He has scored in all three of Los Blancos' La Liga fixtures so far. He bagged a late winner against Celta Vigo to hand his side a 1-0 win yesterday (August 25).