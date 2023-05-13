Erik ten Hag achieves feat no other Manchester United coach has managed since 2010/11 season

Erik ten Hag has now won 39 out of his 58 matches as the Manchester United manager. This is the most number of wins by any manager of the club since the 2010-11 season.

Considering the club have had managers like Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho during the timeframe, it's an impressive feat for the Dutch coach, who is in his first season.

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a scoreline of 2-0 in their most recent game. Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho were the scorers for the Old Trafford club.

They managed to bring an end to their two game losing skid courtesy of the win. Ten Hag's side are now level on points with third-placed Newcastle United. They have 66 points on the board from 35 matches.

Ten Hag will now look to surpass the tally of 39. United still have four games remaining in their season. Apart from the three Premier League matches, the Red Devils will also play Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Manchester United have already won a trophy in Ten Hag's first season in charge of the club. They defeated Newcastle by a score of 2-0 to be crowned the Carabao Cup champions.

Erik ten Hag provided an update on Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's fitness

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's main attacker this season. The Englishman has scored 29 goals and has provided 11 assists in 53 matches across competitions this season.

However, Rashford was not a part of the squad to face Wolves due to an injury. Speaking to the media after the game, Ten Hag provided an update on the 25-year-old, telling (via Stretty News):

“I can’t tell [what the latest is] in this moment. He is not available. So for this moment, we have to focus on the team who is available. We have a good team and it’s a good squad."

He added:

“I hope [he will be back soon]. Of course. And he will do everything that can be done. The medical staff is working hard on it, but I am focused, and my team are focusing, on this game.”

Rashford's absence could be a big blow for Manchester United. Hence, fans will hope that their talismanic frontman is available as the team look to seal a top four finish in the Premier League.

