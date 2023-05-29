Erik ten Hag comments on ‘capable’ Mason Greenwood returning to action for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has hinted that he would welcome Mason Greenwood back to Manchester United. However, he wants the club to make the final decision and will not be involved in the discussions.

The Manchester United manager was talking to Times Sport when he was quizzed by Henry Winter about the future of Greenwood. The manager wants to add goalscorers and is open to adding the suspended footballer to his squad next season.

Winter wrote:

“The future of Mason Greenwood is understandably a sensitive issue. In February, Greenwood was cleared of charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. He is still suspended by United pending an internal investigation as the club considers whether he should continue his career at Old Trafford."

He added:

"Ten Hag says simply that the forward has 'showed in the past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."

This was not the first time Ten Hag commented on the future of Greenwood. He was quizzed earlier this season and was quoted by Metro as saying:

“I can’t add anything. I refer to the statement of the club. In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

Manchester United still investigating Mason Greenwood charges

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Trial Starts

Mason Greenwood was arrested in early 2022 after his current fiance posted about his assault on Instagram. The footballer saw his sexual assault charges dropped in February after a key witness backed out.

While the case was dropped, Manchester United did not welcome back the footballer right away. They announced they would be conducting a process of their own and would not be commenting until it was over.

The statement on the club website read:

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Reports suggest the club is talking to sponsors to test the waters and see what could happen if Greenwood is welcomed back. Nike have stated that their contract with the footballer remains terminated.

