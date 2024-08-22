Erik ten Hag confirms 3 first-team Manchester United stars will miss Brighton clash

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils will play the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

United started their 2024-25 league campaign with a 1-0 home win against Fulham on Friday, August 16. New signing Joshua Zirkzee scored an 87th minute winner in that game to secure all three points for United.

In a press-conference ahead of the Brighton game, Ten Hag has confirmed that three players will miss the clash. He told the media (via @UtdDistrict on X):

"Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund, they're not available. Luke Shaw, of course."

Malacia hasn't played since the start of the 2023-24 season due to a knee injury. Ten Hag recently claimed that he expects the defender to be back in a couple of months.

Hojlund, meanwhile, suffered a blow in United's pre-season game against Arsenal. The 21-year-old is expected to recover from his hamstring injury by the end of August. Bruno Fernandes led the Red Devils' attack against Fulham game before Zirkzee came on and scored the winner.

Luke Shaw, meanwhile, sustained a calf injury at the start of pre-season training and is expected to be sidelined until mid-September. Diogo Dalot played against Fulham as a left-back while Noussair Mazraoui played as the right-back.

Victor Lindelof also set to miss Brighton vs Manchester United

Erik ten Hag stated that Victor Lindelof will also miss the upcoming Premier League away game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Swede also missed the game against Fulham.

Ten Hag explained that the 30-year-old centre-back is suffering from a toe injury and shouldn't be out for too long. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"He has an issue with his toe. So, hopefully he can return quickly, but he is not available for the weekend."

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez started against Fulham while Matthijs de Ligt came on as a substitute to make his Manchester United debut. Leny Yoro, the 18-year-old centre-back that the Red Devils signed this summer, is sidelined due to an injury he suffered in pre-season.

United had to toil against Fulham and should expect a tough test against Brighton as well. Last season, they lost 3-1 at Old Trafford and won 2-0 at the Amex in the league.

