Erik ten Hag confirms 3 key Manchester United first team players will be available to face Liverpool in FA Cup fixture

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Harry Maguire will return for Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool on March 17.

Maguire suffered an injury during United's FA Cup fifth-round win against Nottingham Forest and missed the Manchester derby as well. Hojlund, meanwhile, has been absent for the past three matches with a hamstring injury.

Wan-Bissaka has been out of action since the turn of the year. Ten Hag, though, expects to have all three players back for the high-voltage Liverpool showdown. He said in a recent press conference (via Manchester Evening News):

"For next week, some players are planning to return, hopefully when the process will continue like it is now, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka: I expect them to be available for our game against Liverpool. Hojlund as well."

Apart from that, Ten Hag confirmed that both Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans are in contention for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Everton on March 9. He said:

"They (Rashford and Evans) recovered after the derby, so they are available, the rest is the same squad apart from Omari Forson. He dropped out, he has an injury."

Both Rashford and Evans were forced off during the second half of the Manchester derby. While the Englishman was spotted in training on Wednesday, there was no sign of Evans.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides Mason Mount fitness update

Mason Mount has barely played for Manchester United since his reported £55 million transfer from Chelsea in the summer. He has so far made 12 appearances across competitions.

Mount has been sidelined with an injury for a while. Ten Hag, though, has claimed that the attacking midfielder is on his way back to the team. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Mason Mount: I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly. I think after the international break."

Mount arrived with a lot of hype after a mixed spell with Chelsea. The United number 7, however, is yet to become a regular in his new team.