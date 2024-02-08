Erik ten Hag confirms 4 first-team Manchester United stars set to miss PL clash with Aston VIlla

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez will miss the Aston Villa Premier League clash on Sunday (February 11).

Ten Hag's side have been beset by injuries to key players all season, having lost 14 times across competitions, including nine times in the league. However, they are unbeaten in five games across competitions in 2024, winning four.

Ahead of the upcoming clash at Villa Park, Ten Hag has a few injury worries. Wan-Bissaka has suffered a setback in his return from an unspecifed injury. Malacia (knee) and Mount (calf) remain unavailable, while Martinez is set to miss eight weeks due to a medial collateral ligament tear.

In his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman said (as per Manchester Evening News) about Martinez:

"Yeah, it's a setback of course, Licha just returning. You see his contribution to the team when he's playing. Apart from his technical skills, he also bring mentality in the team but it's a big setback for Licha."

About Wan-Bissaka, Malacia and Mount, he added:

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka today was training but then he dropped out. So I don't know in this moment where he is, what the diagnosis is, hopefully not too bad. Mason and Ty are not ready to return to the squad."

United have won their last three league games, including a 3-0 home win over West Ham United at the weekend in their last outing. They're sixth in the standings after 23 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United manager hails young guns Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho

Rasmus Hojlund (left) and Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hailed young attackers Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

Both youngsters were on target in the West Ham win last weekend, with Hojlund opening the scoring and Garnacho scoring either side of the break. Explaining the need for young players to express themselves, Ten Hag said (as per the club's website):

"Players need time, especially young players. You mentioned Rasmus and Alejandro, they need time but also they need a team. So those two facts were not there in the first part of the season.

“But yeah, I was, from the start, confident that they have the potential to do this, what they are doing. Now it is about keep moving, keep going, be hungry.”

Hojlund has scored in his last four Premier League games for Manchester United after going scoreless in his first 14.