Erik ten Hag confirms long-term absentee will return to action for Manchester United's PL match against Southampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Anthony Martial is set to return to action this weekend against Southampton. The Red Devils will host Southampton on March 12.

Martial has made only 14 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists. His last appearance came on January 14, during the 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Martial has since been sidelined with a hip injury. Ten Hag, though, confirmed that Martial is back in training and the club will take a cautious approach with the player.

The Dutchman said:

"Yeah, but I think, all the time, we had a good plan and until now it [didn’t] always [work well]. But he is on his way back, he is back in training, but we will be cautious, yeah."

Martial joined Manchester United back in 2015 with a lot of hype behind him. A stunning debut goal against Liverpool had United fans dreaming. While there has never been any doubt about the immense talent Martial possesses, his progress has been hindered by injuries.

Martial has so far made 283 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 85 goals and providing 52 assists.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes was criticized for his performance in Manchester United's 7-0 loss against Liverpool on March 5. The midfielder, however, shut his critics up in style. He scored a headed goal during United's 4-1 Europa League win against Real Betis.

Ten Hag was quizzed about whether the Portuguese was fired up to prove people wrong. He replied, saying (via United's official website):

"Yeah, but I think he has so many skills, and now scoring with his head from a corner. I think he scores with his right, with his left, with his head. He is creating final passes and I think, of course, he is very happy when he scores a goal because that's important and you can celebrate, and he did together, in togetherness with his fans."

Fernandes has made 41 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists.

