Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star Jadon Sancho will not be in squad to face Burnley, responds to query about his future with club

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Jadon Sancho will not be in Manchester United's squad that will take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, September 23.

Sancho and Ten Hag are not seeing eye to eye at the moment. The first public display of their spat came immediately after their team's 3-1 league loss against Arsenal on September 3.

Asked why Sancho was left out of the matchday squad, Ten Hag stated that he wasn't impressed by the winger in training. The Englishman hit back almost immediately, putting out a message on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he branded the manager's comments as 'untrue'.

Sancho has since been banished from the team and hasn't played a single minute of football this month. He continues to be away from the club and will not feature against Burnley, as confirmed by Ten Hag.

Asked about the 23-year-old's future at Manchester United, the manager said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad."

Jadon Sancho hasn't lived up to the billing since his return to England from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £73 million. He has registered only 12 goals and six assists in 82 matches across competitions.

All three of the former Manchester City academy player's appearances this season have come from the bench after the hour mark.

Erik ten Hag's options at Manchester United's right wing in Jadon Sancho and Antony's absence

With Antony on a leave of absence and Jadon Sancho away from the club, Erik ten Hag could have to get creative with his selection.

In the duo's absence in the 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, Ten Hag started Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund in a 4-4-2 diamond formation. In that game, he brought Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri, and Alejandro Garnacho off the bench.

Thus, the trio can hope for first-team minutes in Sancho and Antony's absence. In Manchester United's 4-3 UEFA Champions League group-stage loss against Bayern Munich, Pellistri played 81 minutes on the right wing before being subbed off for Garnacho.

It is more or less certain that Marcus Rashford will occupy the left wing if Ten Hag deploys an attack with width. Garnacho and Martial have also majorly occupied the left side of the attack but they can be played on the opposite flank if needed.

This could have been a good chance for Amad Diallo to stake a claim in Manchester United's senior squad. However, the 21-year-old Ivory Coast international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.