Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star is ruled out until 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that centre-back Raphael Varane is set to be sidelined until the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Varane, 29, has been a vital part of Ten Hag's defence since the start of the 2022-23 season. He has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils this season, helping his side register five clean sheets.

The France international was forced off during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week.

GOAL @goal Raphael Varane was absolutely distraught as he was taken off injured Raphael Varane was absolutely distraught as he was taken off injured 💔 https://t.co/WO5HfSHQI0

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag provided insight into Varane's recent injury. He told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"Raphael Varane isn't in the squad, so he will be out, certainly until the World Cup, so we will not play in this block for United. I think [he will be fit for the World Cup], but the prognosis, we have to wait and see how it develops, how his rehab develops."

Varane is now set to miss six games for Manchester United before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Victor Lindelof is expected to step in to partner Lisandro Martinez in defence. Harry Maguire is also available for selection after recovering from a thigh strain.

When asked about the possibility of Maguire's return to the first-team squad, Ten Hag stated that the Englishman is back in training. He elaborated:

"Harry [Maguire], Donny [van de Beek] and Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] are in team training in preparation for tomorrow's game. After the training, together with medical, I will take the decision. He [Maguire] always has an important role, he was injured, happy in his own way back and now he has to get back into games."

Ten Hag also heaped praise on Maguire for his qualities and added:

"I understand the interest [in Maguire] but we especially look at United, we have to get the right results and performances, that's the main objective I have to look at. It's always about performance, about presentation and I think, regarding his qualities, when he's acting like that, no problem, great player and great capabilities to do a job for us."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Harry Maguire has a role to play. On his way back and now has to get back into these games”. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is back with our squad, yes. It’s not so difficult: he was out for one game and back in the squad now”.“Harry Maguire has a role to play. On his way back and now has to get back into these games”. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is back with our squad, yes. It’s not so difficult: he was out for one game and back in the squad now”. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC“Harry Maguire has a role to play. On his way back and now has to get back into these games”. https://t.co/EbMQgcBScV

Three MLS clubs interested in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Los Angeles Times, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, and Los Angeles FC are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo. With his contract set to expire next summer, the Portuguese striker is believed to be keen on moving to MLS to grow his global brand

Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United from Juventus for an initial £13 million last summer, has started just two Premier League matches this season. So far, he has netted two goals and contributed one assist in 12 matches across all competitions this campaign.

The Portuguese is next expected to feature in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League Group E clash against FC Sheriff on Thursday (27 October).

Poll : 0 votes