Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United summer signing will make debut for club in FA Cup clash against Newport County

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that summer arrival Altay Bayindir will start in his team's FA Cup last-32 match against Newport County this Sunday (January 28).

Earlier last summer, the Red Devils roped in Bayindir from Fenerbahce for a fee of over £4 million. However, the 25-year-old shot-stopper is yet to make his debut for his new club, with £47 million man Andre Onana starting all 30 of United's matches across competitions this season.

With Onana representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, Bayindir is likely to start in Manchester United's next game. When queried about the possibility in a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag replied (h/t Manutd.com):

"Yeah, he will be in the goal. I think it is clear what we can expect from him. He waits for his chances but he is experienced. He played for a big club in Turkey where there is big pressure. He knows how to deal with it and we were all very convinced when we brought him into this club. We are looking forward to Sunday. Altay is very motivated, of course, and he can't wait for this moment."

Prior to joining Manchester United, Bayindir earned his name with his fine displays at Fenerbahce. He oversaw 44 clean sheets and shipped 162 goals in 145 outings across all competitions for the Turkish outfit.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Manchester United-Newport County cup tie

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-0 win for Erik ten Hag's side in their FA Cup home clash against Newport County. He wrote:

"I remember Newport knocking a Premier League team, Leicester, out of the FA Cup in 2019, and they have got the better of a few big clubs in recent years. I don't think they will knock Manchester United out, though."

Asserting that United will be too strong for Newport, Sutton concluded:

"This is a tricky away tie to negotiate, but let's get it right, if Erik ten Hag's side were to lose to a League Two team then it would be one of the most embarrassing results in the club's history. So, I am going to be positive about United, they will have too much for Newport – it should be comfortable, and I even think they will keep a clean sheet."

Manchester United, who lost the FA Cup final last campaign, are on a sub-par run of form right now. They have registered just two victories in their last eight outings, losing four times along the way.

Newport, on the other hand, are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak. But, they are in 14th place in the 2023-24 EFL League Two table with 37 points from 28 league matches.