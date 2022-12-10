Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Manchester United this season: "When he is in good shape, he is a good player" 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the club following the latter's explosive interview with Piers Morgan last month.

The Portuguese ace mutually terminated his contract with the club after he slammed the club's owners, manager Ten Hag and legend Wayne Rooney. He added that the Red Devils haven't made any improvements to their facilities over the years.

Ronaldo also said that he doesn't respect Ten Hag because the latter doesn't respect him. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News and other media on Friday (December 9), the Dutch manager shared his thoughts on the forward's exit:

"I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave; it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club, then he has to go, clear. The interview I think, as a club, you can’t accept. There will be consequences. To make that step, he knew the consequences; before he never told me (he wanted to leave)."

He added:

"During the season there was no window, but until that moment, he never told me ‘I want to leave’. You (gestures to suggest everyone knew Ronaldo wanted out) don’t have to see it."

Ten Hag also said that he spoke to Ronaldo in the summer about his future, where he admitted that he wanted the striker to stay at Manchester United:

"In the summer, we had one talk. He came in and said ‘I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay’. Then he came back and said ‘I want to stay’. Until that moment (the interview), I never heard anything."

He added:

"As you said, it is the past. We are looking to the future. Move on. I want to go to the future. We want a new future of Manchester United. and he didn’t want to be part of it. We move on."

Ten Hag also said that a Ronaldo in good physical condition could have helped the team achieve their goals:

"When he is in good shape, he is a good player, and he could help us to get back and achieve the objectives we have. That is quite clear, but he wasn’t."

Ronaldo has contributed three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Manchester United ends

The duo have seemingly had a tense relationship since Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in the summer.

The Portugal captain missed most of the pre-season due to his daughter's ill health. Following his return, Ten Hag chose to bench the forward in the Premier League, citing fitness issues.

In Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo refused to be subbed on in the final few minutes of the game and walked off into the tunnel. Ten Hag then banished him from their next game at Chelsea before reintegrating him in the squad.

The rollercoaster ride has finally come to an end now, and both parties will hope to leave it behind and focus on achieving their respective goals.

