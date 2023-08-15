Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Wolves in their Premier League opener on Monday, 14 August. However, manager Erik ten Hag wasn't entirely satisfied with his team's performance, particularly highlighting the struggles of the frontline.

The match at Old Trafford saw Wolves mount an impressive offensive effort, tallying 23 shots – the most by any visiting side since November 2005 when Chelsea visited. While United ultimately clinched the win, the performance didn't meet their manager's expectations.

Ten Hag was candid in his post-match analysis, where he criticized his front line, stating:

"I think we could have scored five or six turnovers and there were overloads, but I think the frontline was not in the best form today and we could have made more out of it from the overload situations. "Last week, we scored some incredible goals. This week, it's the form of the day and we didn't, but it will come."

Ten Hag's strategic substitutions seemed to highlight his concerns. Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho were removed before Raphael Varane's decisive 76th-minute goal. Even Antony was replaced shortly after Varane's header found the net from Aaron Wan-Bissaka's delivery.

He further added:

"We have to move with the ball and be compact. Once we are compact, we have to be aggressive and fight in the duels. Today, we lost some fights and the counter-attacks you allow.''

A particularly notable change was the substitution of Marcus Rashford, whose presence upfront had proved ineffective. Ten Hag's critical eye did not spare Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes either, as he remarked on Fernandes' occasional carelessness with the ball.

Ten Hag also emphasized better compactness and aggression in the team's play. He acknowledged their defensive challenges and commended goalkeeper Andre Onana for his vital saves in his debut EPL match with Manchester United.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides update on Lisandro Martinez's half-time substitution due to ankle issue

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag shed light on Lisandro Martinez's half-time substitution against Wolves on Monday, August 14.

According to Ten Hag, Martinez experienced a minor ankle tendon problem, which prompted the decision. However, the manager expressed optimism, stating that the issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern for the team.

In the post-match press conference, Ten Hag touched upon Martinez's injury and said:

"A little problem on his ankle, tendon. We’ll see but I don’t think it’s a big deal. We’ll see how he is this week." (via United Zone)

The team will assess Martinez's condition throughout the week to determine his availability for upcoming fixtures. Despite the setback, Ten Hag remains hopeful that the player will recover swiftly and continue contributing to the team's efforts on the field.