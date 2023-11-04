Erik ten Hag equals incredible record as Manchester United manager after late win over Fulham

Erik ten Hag became the joint-quickest Manchester United manager to win 50 games across all competitions after the Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday, November 4.

Ten Hag had a largely successful deabut season as Manchester United boss in 2022-23. He won 42 out of his 62 games in charge across all competitions, helping the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League and win the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils' fortunes have been mixed this season, losing eight of their opening 16 games. However, Bruno Fernandes' 91st-minute winner against Fulham ensured ten Hag equaled a longstanding record.

As per, @UtdXclusive The Dutch tactician has become the quickest Manchester United manager in history alongside Ernest Mangnall to reach 50 wins - in just 78 games. Jose Mourinho is second with 81 games while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completes the podium with 92 games.

Ten Hag currently boasts a win percentage of 64.1% as United manager and will be aiming to increase that figure against Copenhagen in the Champions League on November 8.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes hails Harry Maguire after Fulham win

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes hailed Harry Maguire for his stellar performance during their 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Maguire made his ninth appearance of the season as he was included in the starting XI alongside Jonny Evans against the Cottagers. Despite suffering a hand injury, the 30-year-old put in a brave shift, helping keep a clean sheet.

Fernandes said (via @UnitedStandMUFC on X):

"He was good, he was important for us today with the long balls. But we also need to give credit to Jonny [Evans] as well and Rafael [Varane] when he came on, he was ready to fight for the team." [MOTD]

He also defended Maguire from the criticism the latter has received in recent months:

"Everyone has been important, I don't want to focus too much on one player but everyone has been too critical of Harry and he's doing really well now. I hope he can stay at this level." [MOTD]

Maguire had a stellar game with a pass accuracy of 82%. He also made two blocks, eight clearances, two recoveries, and won nine duels.