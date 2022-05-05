“Erik ten Hag should do everything to keep him” – Paddy Kenny offers ‘simple’ opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has said that Erik ten Hag should do everything he can to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United this summer.

Current Ajax manager Ten Hag will arrive at Old Trafford in June and is anticipated to oversee a huge overhaul of the Red Devils squad.

There has been speculation over a number of players, including the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

But Ronaldo's future is also uncertain, with many believing the legendary forward may depart due to United's lack of Champions League football.

The 13-time Premier League winners look unlikely to finish in the top-four as they trail fourth-placed Arsenal by five points, having played two more games.

Ronaldo has been in red-hot form despite Manchester United's woeful season, where he has scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Kenny believes that Ten Hag needs to ensure the talismanic forward remains at Old Trafford.

He told Football Insider:

“This is Ronaldo, he is still one of the best players in the world. Only Salah and Heung-Min Son have more league goals than him."

Kenny continued:

“People say Ronaldo is the problem, come on now. Where would they be without him? They would probably be in the bottom half of the league without those 18 goals."

Kenny then touched on the difficulty in replacing the prolific striker who has been at the forefront of any positive results United have managed this season.

He added:

“I think Erik ten Hag should do everything to keep him there next season. How do you replace him? Who can they sign to come in and guarantee 18 league goals? If he scores one more before the season is out then that’s a goal every two games, that’s a phenomenal record."

Kenny concluded:

“They have to keep him, simple.”

Will Manchester United keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red-hot form

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer for £13.5 million.

The 37-year-old signed a two-year deal which will expire in June next year. Therefore, contractually, the star striker is obliged to remain at Old Trafford.

But given United's tumultuous campaign, there have been rumors he could be set for a move away from Old Trafford.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese star is awaiting the arrival of Erik ten Hag to discuss his situation.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Cristiano Ronaldo would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – @caughtoffside Cristiano Ronaldo would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – #MUFC will 100% sign a new central striker but this is not linked to the future of Ronaldo. @FabrizioRomano 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – #MUFC will 100% sign a new central striker but this is not linked to the future of Ronaldo. @FabrizioRomano @caughtoffside ✅

The veteran forward is being respectful and understands the current situation the club are in, accepting that United need to bring a striker in.

Edinson Cavani is set to depart this summer with his contract expiring, meaning that Cristiano Ronaldo will be Manchester United's only recognized centre-forward.

