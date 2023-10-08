Erik ten Hag explains why Casemiro was substituted at half-time in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Brentford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed why he opted to substitute Casemiro off for Christian Eriksen in his team's 2-1 home win against Brentford on Saturday (October 7).

The Red Devils managed to bounce back from two back-to-back defeats in front of their home supporters in a dramatic fashion against Thomas Frank's outfit. Mathias Jensen scored a first-half opener before Scott McTominay bagged a brace deep in to the injury-time.

Ten Hag, who has guided Manchester United to five wins and six losses so far this season, started Casemiro alongside Sofyan Amrabat in a 4-2-3-1 setup. However, the 31-year-old midfielder struggled to assert his dominance and was taken off for Eriksen at the break.

During a post-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked about why he subbed Casemiro off just 45 minutes into the contest. He replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"I wanted more football, one who brings passing, distribution, link-up play. So I thought bring Christian Eriksen for Case."

Casemiro, who arrived in a potential £70 million transfer from Real Madrid in 2022, completed 83% of his 24 attempted passes against Brentford. He also registered a shot off target and won three of four overall duels.

Eriksen, on the other hand, threaded 28 of his 31 passes with a stellar accuracy of 90% in the second half at Old Trafford. He created a chance and completed four of his five attempted long balls from midfield as well.

Erik ten Hag opines on Manchester United's mistakes in latest 2-1 victory over Brentford

After his side's 2-1 victory against Brentford, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on the Red Devils' outing. He said:

"They have got some standards, some set-plays, they are very strong in it and they had two opportunities but we didn't allow them one shot. And then, same story again, we concede a goal on a decisive moment, totally the wrong decision. Two or three players."

Urging his senior players to step up during a contest, Ten Hag added:

"We start without a formation and an easy giveaway and it sums up a little bit our season, with easy giveaways you get punished in top football. We have two good players to act like this. When you can't handle the pressure, don't play. Those players, they are so experienced, so high-quality players. They have to take responsibility."

Ten Hag, who helped Manchester United end their six-year-long trophy drought, is currently dealing with an injury crisis at his club. He was without Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia in United's 2-1 league triumph.

Manchester United, who are currently 10th in the Premier League standings with 12 points from eight matches, will next visit Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21).