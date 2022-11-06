Erik ten Hag explains decision to appoint Cristiano Ronaldo as captain for Aston Villa clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained his decision to name Cristiano Ronaldo as the captain for his team's clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, November 6.

United are currently 2-1 down against Villa at half-time. Leon Bailey (7') and Lucas Digne (11') put the hosts in a great spot with their goals before Luke Shaw's deflected effort went in for United on the cusp of the break.

With Harry Maguire not named in the starting lineup and Bruno Fernandes being suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season, Ronaldo was named the captain for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag explained his decision ahead of the game as he told the media Shamoon Hafez (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Nothing changed, when you are captain and leader you have to set an example and that is what I expect from him. He’s important part of the squad, we are happy with him & leader role."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only one goal for Manchester United in the Premier League in nine appearances so far this season.

He had one golden opportunity with a header during the first half .However, Aston Villa's Argentine custodian Emiliano Martinez was equal to the Portuguese forward's effort and pulled off a crucial save in the 34th minute.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's role ahead of the clash against Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag implied that all eleven of his team's players need to defend from the front, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag commented ahead of the clash against Aston Villa (via Manchester Evening News):

“Because we defend with 11, starting with Cristiano [Ronaldo] up front, So we are hard to beat as a team. I think that’s a compliment but it’s also that process we have to keep going, that makes it hard to beat us because everyone is convinced of that plan, everyone is disciplined in that plan. When we play with the desire and passion, we are hard to beat and that makes us, in this moment, successful.”

Ronaldo has started the last four games for United across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Overall, he has a mere three goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions this season. Whether the Portuguese can return to his best ahead of the upcoming World Cup remains to be seen.

