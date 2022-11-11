Erik ten Hag explains why Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad against Aston Villa 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of the side to face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Thursday, 10 November.

Ronaldo is not even on the bench for the game as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have started upfront for the Red Devils. Ten Hag said that Ronaldo is ill.

The Portuguese is not the only player suffering from illness. Former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is also out due to the same issue.

While speaking to MUTV ahead of the clash against Aston villa, Ten Hag said (via United in Focus):

“Jadon [Sancho] ill, Cristiano ill, Antony injured."

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Manchester United when the Red Devils were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa on the road in the Premier League on Sunday, 6 November. In fact, he was the captain of the team for the game.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed the club will have a training camp in Cadiz as Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Many Manchester United first-team stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, will be heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the tournament in Qatar starts on 20 November.

The Red Devils will play their final game ahead of the showpiece against Fulham on 13 November.

Ten Hag revealed that players like David De Gea and Sancho, who have not been selected by their national teams, will fly to Cadiz for a training camp during the break.

The Dutch manager said (via Manchester United's official website):

“So they will have a short period of relaxation off but then we will go to a training camp to Cadiz, we will play games, we will come back and play another game. Hopefully we win tomorrow [against Aston Villa] and have that next round of the Carabao Cup and then we have to be ready for the season to restart."

He added:

“It depends on how the players come back – and we have a plan for them – it depends on how far they come in the World Cup, when they return into training. That’s the idea.”

