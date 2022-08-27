Erik ten Hag explains why he opted against naming Casemiro in Manchester United line-up for Southampton clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why new signing Casemiro was not selected in starting line-up against Southampton on August 27.

The Brazilian has arrived at United from Real Madrid in a £63.3 million deal, signing a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

He had trained with the Red Devils ahead of the clash with the Saints at St Mary's today but was named on the bench by Ten Hag.

The United boss has now commented on the decision to not hand Casemiro his debut from the get-go, telling MUTV (via UtdReport):

"It’s [starting XI] also to give Casemiro the time, he’s not played 90 minutes, he has to adapt to England, adapt to (United) and integrate into the team."

Casemiro is expected by many to take Scott McTominay's place in the United side for the future.

He arrives at Old Trafford with a reputation for being one of the greatest defensive midfielders in European football.

The Brazilian made 336 appearances for Madrid, scoring 31 goals and contributing 29 assists.

Manchester United fans can still expect to see the midfielder at some point in today's game given he has been named on the bench.

A win for the Red Devils takes them up to 6th in the Premier League table until the 3pm kick-offs.

Ten Hag full of praise for Manchester United new signing Casemiro

The Brazilian is the signing United have been searching for

Manchester United fans are enthused by the Brazilian midfielder's arrival at Old Trafford and with good reason.

It has been years since the Red Devils have possessed a dominant, defensive midfielder of Casemiro's ilk.

Ten Hag is certainly excited to have the five-time UEFA Champions League winner in his side, saying (via manutd.com):

“He is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and found him. “[I’m] very happy with his signing.”

United are looking to continue their winning momentum having beaten Liverpool 2-1 last time out.

Ten Hag has opted to go for an unchanged side for the clash with Southampton, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are once again benched.

Uncertainty continues to plague Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford whilst Maguire is willing to fight for his place in the Red Devils side.

All eyes will be on how Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane fare together, having impressed against Liverpool on Monday, August 22.

