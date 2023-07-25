Erik ten Hag explains reason behind appointing Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain

Erik ten Hag has handed the Manchester United captaincy to Bruno Fernandes because he sees the Portuguese as an inspirational leader. He added that the midfielder has high standards and a good understanding of the game.

Manchester United stripped Harry Maguire of his captaincy earlier this month, and the defender confirmed it via a social media post. Fernandes was named the new captain last week, and he guided them to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in his first match as full-time skipper.

Ten Hag was quizzed on his decision to hand Fernandes the captaincy ahead of the Red Devils' pre-season friendly against Wrexham. He was quick to point at the midfielder's leadership on the pitch and told the media:

"Why Bruno? He's an inspirational leader, a lot of game understanding, a high standing in the team, he has a social connector, that's why."

Manchester United face Wrexham and Real Madrid within 24 hours and are very likely to play a second-string side against the League Two club.

Bruno Fernandes on getting the Manchester United captaincy

Bruno Fernandes said that Erik ten Hag chose him as the captain after observing him closely last season. He added that there would be no change in his character on the pitch, and he wanted to remain as natural as possible.

Speaking to the media last week, Fernandes said:

"The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me. I don't see why I should change. You have to be as natural as you can. Sometimes I can be wrong and it is not in the best way, but there are big players in the dressing room. Everything I say to them is because I think they can do big things."

When asked about Harry Maguire's reaction to the captaincy switch, he added:

"Harry congratulated me on new captain election and he said he is really happy for me. I understand his position is not the best at the moment. It has to be difficult for him but he had a great moment with me."

Bruno Fernandes scored in his first match as the club captain when they took on Arsenal. The Red Devils won 2-0 after Jadon Sancho doubled the lead in the first half.