Erik ten Hag explains reason for taking off Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Casemiro at half-time in win over Luton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he took off Casemiro and Harry Maguire at half-time during their Premier League away clash against Luton Town on Sunday, February 18.

The Red Devils managed a 2-1 win, courtesy of a brace from Rasmus Hojlund (1', 7'). However, both Maguire and Casemiro were replaced at the break with Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay coming on.

Casemiro picked up a yellow card in the 34th minute for a foul on Amari'i Bell, while Maguire was booked in the 42nd minute for bringing down Carlton Morris. Ten Hag explained after the game that he made the substitutions to avoid either player getting sent off. The Dutchman said (via The United Stand on X):

"I saw the reaction from the referee and thought they could go off with the next one. With McTominay and Evans we have good replacements. Don't take the risk. I thought it was the right decision.”

Manchester United managed to get the job done at Kenilworth Road and remain sixth in the table with 44 points from 25 matches. They trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points and fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag analyzes the win against Luton Town

Despite getting off to a strong start, Manchester United couldn't maintain their dominance against Luton Town, and the game, at times, turned out to be a nervy affair.

Ten Hag said after the match that his team missed a lot of chances and gave the opposition a lifeline through Carlton Morris' equalizer. Speaking to the media after the match, Ten Hag said (via Stretty News):

“I think quick up and, as you say, we had good chances with Garnacho and Rashford, it could have been three or four-nil. After that we lose some focus and we are not so strict in what we should do and they came more in the game. We dropped too deep and allowed them too many passes."

The Dutchman added:

"We gave some chances away and they got the 2-1. That’s no good. But after half-time we picked it up. We had several chances. So many chances one against one. I think it was Garnacho, Rashford again, it was Bruno Fernandes. We had so many chances, it should be 3-1 in these moments."

Manchester United will return to action on Saturday, February 24, as they host Fulham at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash.