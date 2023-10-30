Erik Ten Hag gives emphatic response when asked about Marcus Rashford's goal drought at Manchester United 

Erik ten Hag believes the goals will come soon for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and is backing the Englishman to end his drought.

Speaking to the media after United's 3-0 loss to Manchester City, Ten Hag stated that he is not planning to drop Rashford due to his goal drought. He believes that the Englishman will get more chances as he plays and has backed him by saying (via The United Stand):

"It will come, the moment will come. He needs that goal and every time he plays he will get chances."

In the press conference leading up to the Manchester derby, Ten Hag was asked the same question about Rashford's goalscoring form. The Dutchman had replied:

"[We have to] give him the trust, I play him every game. Most of the games also he finishes. I have a strong belief he will return to scoring a lot of goals. It also has to do with the co-operation, with the movement around [him], with the distribution to him. And so we have to work on that. That is my focus point."

Marcus Rasford has scored just one goal and provided one assist for Manchester United in the Premier League this season.

Erik ten Hag continuing to back Marcus Rashford despite slump at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is not giving up on Manchester United forward Marcus Rasford. He believes that the forward will come good soon and stated that they were doing well in front of goal.

The manager added that his team are getting into good positions but the finishing is lacking. He was quoted by Sky Sports as saying earlier this month:

"We showed this week some examples where we are in overload positions going to the opponents' goal and we don't net, or we don't even hit the target. We should do this better. I'm sure we don't have time to train this fact, but we get some coaching and I'm convinced with the qualities from our players they will go and score more goals."

Ten Hag added:

"Everyone knows the qualities of him. But if the team is doing the right things, putting him in the right places and we've seen him coming in the right positions, but he's struggling, it will pass. Everyone at Manchester United backs him."

The loss to Manchester City on Sunday left the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League table. They have lost five and won as many games in the league this season.