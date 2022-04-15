Erik ten Hag gives ‘green light’ for Cristiano Ronaldo transfer at Manchester United: Reports

According to the Daily Mirror, Erik Ten Hag has told Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Ronaldo is under contract at Manchester United for another season. However, his wages and the fact that he will be 38 next February reportedly do not fit in with the kind of approach Erik Ten Hag wants to adopt. The Dutch manager is reportedly set to join in June with the club's announcement expected imminently.

Reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo has already been informed and met with his agent Jorge Mendes to assess options ahead of the new season. Multiple big clubs are expected to show interest, with PSG one of the leading suitors.

Erik Ten Hag reportedly told the Manchester United hierarchy that the Portuguese legend does not fit in with his playing style. He has reportedly also said the overall approach that he wishes to implement at the club next season won't work with the striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 times and has three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

Erik Ten Hag to kickstart a new era for Manchester United?

The overall decision to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave was arguably inevitable. The Portuguese has not pressed actively and requires direct service which his teammates have not provided him with this season.

He also requires regular rest and it might be in the best interest of both the club and the player to part ways.

The same can be said about multiple other United players, including the likes of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, and Paul Pogba.

Erik Ten Hag has a huge job ahead of him. First and foremost, a cultural shift and a winning mentality needs to be inculcated. Several players will need to be replaced by younger players who can develop at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ajax board knows ten Hag has already accepted Man Utd contract conditions. Manchester United are prepared to hold direct talk with Ajax to complete the appointment of Erik ten Hag as new manager. The relationship is excellent - €2m clause is not gonna be an issue.Ajax board knows ten Hag has already accepted Man Utd contract conditions. Manchester United are prepared to hold direct talk with Ajax to complete the appointment of Erik ten Hag as new manager. The relationship is excellent - €2m clause is not gonna be an issue. 🔴⌛️ #MUFC Ajax board knows ten Hag has already accepted Man Utd contract conditions. https://t.co/O9UOzeNmPT

While next season could kick off an exciting period for supporters, it could easily turn out to be another mistake.

The administration will need to back the manager, have patience, and give him the freedom to create his own squad as soon as possible at Old Trafford.

