Erik ten Hag highlights 3 things Casemiro does that make Manchester United tick

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Casemiro following his great display in a 1-0 FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest, pinpointing the midfielder's three key attributes in the process.

The Red Devils, who lost 2-1 to Fulham at home earlier this Saturday, advanced to the FA Cup last-eight stage with a win at the City Ground on Wednesday (February 28). Casemiro bagged a late header from an indirect free-kick by Bruno Fernandes in the 89th minute.

Expand Tweet

Following Manchester United's FA Cup fifth round triumph, Ten Hag heaped praise on the Brazilian for his dramatic winner in the final stages. He said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He is a fantastic football player. He scored so many goals for us. I think he scored more goals than he has ever done in his whole career for Manchester United. It is great to have a player like Casemiro in your squad, your team."

Explaining why Casemiro is vital to his team, the Dutchman continued:

"You see how important he is for us. When he is not there, like in October, November, December, January, you really miss him. He sets some structures in the team. His leadership makes us play better and also the quality he has on the ball, of course."

Casemiro, who missed 17 matches due to a hamstring issue earlier this campaign, completed 41 of 47 passes and recorded three shots against Forest. The 32-year-old also won three of five tackles and six of 12 duels, and made eight recoveries in his side's recent tie.

Since arriving in a potential £70 million switch from Real Madrid in 2022, Casemiro has netted 12 goals in 69 overall appearances for the Red Devils. He has also laid out eight assists for his current club so far.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United identify Premier League midfielder as apt replacement for Casemiro

According to The Sun, Manchester United have earmarked Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley as a replacement for Casemiro. Red Devils co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is an admirer of the Everton youth product, who he had worked with at his other club OGC Nice last year.

Ratcliffe, who is the chairman of the INEOS group, is believed to be keen to launch a move for Barkley this summer. They regard the player as an apt target due to his fine ability and comparatively low price tag.

Barkley, who spent time at Chelsea between 2018 and 2022, has been in excellent form for Luton this campaign. He has contributed three goals and five assists in 25 appearances for Rob Edwards' outfit so far.