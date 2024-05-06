Erik ten Hag hits out at Jose Mourinho's comments about preferential treatment at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hit out at Jose Mourinho after the latter claimed the Dutchman received better support from the club's board than him. Ten Hag said that the Portuguese coach got the players he wanted, contrary to his claims.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Ten Hag stated that the current squad was still some way off from what he wanted at Old Trafford. He said:

"Apart from Mourinho, the manager didn't get the players they wanted, and that is what you need. I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore. There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad."

Ten Hag admitted that he wanted Frenkie de Jong while reports suggest he wanted to sign Harry Kane too. However, the Red Devils failed to land both the players. The Dutch tactician added:

"You need outstanding players. Otherwise, you are in a process and you have to be patient. That is where we are now. We went for players who have high potentials, and we have to develop them, as individuals and as a team. But you need patience with the process."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table but can jump to sixth with a win on Monday night against Crystal Palace.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Erik ten Hag and Manchester United?

Jose Mourinho was talking to The Telegraph when he stated that Erik ten Hag received the needed backing from Manchester United's board which did not happen during the former Chelsea manager's time at Old Trafford. He said:

"My relationship with [former chief executive] Ed Woodward was good. Good as in the personal point of view. Even now we send an SMS. But from a professional point of view, it was not the best. I am who I am. I am a football man. Ed comes from a different background and what Ten Hag has in his time at Manchester United I didn't have."

He added:

"I didn't have that level of support. I didn't have that level of trust. So I left sad because I felt I was in the beginning of the process. In some moments, I felt if they trusted me and believed in my experience things could be different."

Jose Mourinho won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup during his time with the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag has so far won just the latter and will lead the time in the FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.