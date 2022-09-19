Erik ten Hag invites Manchester United starlet to train with first team ahead of international break: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has invited youngster Charlie Savage to train with the first team.

Savage is the son of former Wales star Robbie Savage, who also represented the Red Devils during his career.

Ten Hag was present to see the Red Devils' under-21s take on West Ham United on Friday. His assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and the club's TD Darren Fletcher were also present with the Dutchman.

Savage was brought off at half-time and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Ten Hag reportedly asked the youngster to join the first team's training the next day.

United don't have any fixtures scheduled for this weekend and the international break is also set to start soon.

Savage was part of the team's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. The 19-year-old has already represented the senior team. He made his debut as a substitute last season in Manchester United's Champions League group stage clash against Young Boys.

Mark Dempsey, United's under-21 coach, had this to say to the Manchester Evening News following the game:

"It’s wonderful. It’s great for everyone concerned, I think one or two of our players went under if I’m honest, thinking the manager was here, but they have to deal with that. It’s good for him to come and see us. It’s healthy for everyone at the football club. It shows that he’s interested. For the boys, it’s motivational. Without naming them, every player that has been with them [first team] has come back with more belief, more energy." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

Dempsey continued:

"You can see that they’ve learned certain things. Of course, there’s nothing better than working with those players, they are your role models, are your benchmark you know you’ve got to get to. You only ever improve by being challenged."

Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United star Jadon Sancho not being picked by Gareth Southgate

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

Many were left surprised when Gareth Southgate didn't call up Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for the Three Lions' upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes.

While speaking to BT Sport, here's what Rio Ferdinand had to say on the same:

"Jadon Sancho will be one player, where we look at that squad and think, ‘I’ve done more than what’s expected of me as a winger in terms of output numbers-wise this season and I’m doing better than other players'. He can feel disgruntled. That squad is a lot what we’d expect." (h/t manchestereveningnews.com)

