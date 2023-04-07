Erik ten Hag issues injury update on 2 key Manchester United stars ahead of PL clash against Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on the availability of Christian Eriksen and Luke Shaw for his side's clash with Everton.

The Red Devils host the Toffees at Old Trafford tomorrow (April 8). They are looking to continue their push for UEFA Champions League qualification. United are fourth, holding a three-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag has most of his squad available for the encounter with Everton, with the exception of Shaw. The Manchester United left-back picked up a hamstring injury in the side's 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday.

The Dutch coach has ruled Shaw out of Saturday's game but did have good news regarding Eriksen. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Luke Shaw is not available for tomorrow. We have to see about the progress for the coming week, but the good news is Eriksen is back in training and he will be in the squad."

Eriksen has been sidelined with an ankle injury since January and United have missed his creative spark in midfield. The Dane returns at a vital stage of the season, with the Red Devils still competing in three competitions.

The midfielder became a prominent member of Ten Hag's side until picking up his injury at the start of the year. He has made 31 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

Manchester United face an Everton side that are battling relegation. Sean Dyche's men sit 16th, only above the drop zone due to a superior goal difference.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag on the horror tackle that ruled Eriksen out for three months

Christian Eriksen was sidelined for three months due to Andy Carroll's tackle.

Eriksen's long-term injury occurred during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup 4th Round. Royals striker Andy Carroll dangerously tackled the Danish midfielder, leaving him on the ground in a heap.

The Red Devils man was forced off due to an ankle injury and hasn't played since. Ten Hag has regularly condemned Carroll's tackle and continued to do so in his press conference ahead of the Everton game. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"I was so angry about the tackle. He was away, we felt we had lost him for the whole season, but he worked very well. The medical department did very well. He's now available for the final stages of the season. At first, it was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. He's ahead of schedule, so we're happy with that."

Carroll was eventually sent off after picking up two yellow cards further on in the game. However, Ten Hag has made it clear that such tackles do not belong in football.

Poll : 0 votes