Erik ten Hag joined Manchester United players in running 13.8 km as part of gruelling punishment after Brentford defeat - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly joined his players in a 13.8-kilometre run following the Red Devils' humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League last weekend.

After their trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, Ten Hag responded by cancelling his players' day off and forcing them to run in 33-degree heat less than a day after the defeat.

According to Mirror, Ten Hag shouldered some of the blame by joining his players over the full 8.5-mile distance. The former Ajax boss was said to have been left exhausted by the experience.

Speaking to Mirror, a Carrington source said:

"The players were raging when they discovered their punishment for the no-show at Brentford would be an 8.5-mile run. But the moans ceased when it became clear that the manager was planning to do the same as them."

The source continued:

"He didn't have to tell anyone why. It was clear that he wasn't going to let his players take all the blame for the performance. Ten Hag also felt he had to show that he also felt culpable. It was a tough run for the players – but it was even more gruelling for Erik – and they were impressed."

The source added:

"It may have taken a hugely physical effort, but ironically it showed that the manager understands the psychology of the modern player. You could see in the build-up to the Liverpool game that he had convinced them about the intensity and commitment he expects."

Manchester United bounced back in style by defeating arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night (August 22). Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in either half handed Ten Hag his first competitive win with his new club, impressing the home faithful.

Interestingly, the Premier League giants ran a combined distance of 109.4 km against Jurgen Klopp's side – almost 14 kilometre more than in their previous performance against the Bees.

Ten Hag said after the Liverpool win that he wants the same intensity from his team in every game.

“We can talk about tactics, but it’s all about attitude. There was communication, fight, spirit - and then you can see what they can achieve. Of course we are happy. I know the rivalry against Liverpool - but don’t just bring it against Liverpool. Bring this organisation and intensity in every game.”

Simon Jordan feels Erik ten Hag is not fit to lead Manchester United

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan claimed that Erik ten Hag is the wrong man for Manchester United job. In a post-match interview on Monday, he said:

"Do you know what I took away from that interview yesterday? Honestly, I looked at Ten Hag and thought that this job is going to be too big for him. That was my takeaway."

He continued:

"I watched him step up at the end, and I saw a small man in a suit that doesn’t fit him, and I thought 'you don't look like I thought you would'."

Manchester United will next travel to Southampton on Saturday (August 27), hoping to continue their winning ways.

