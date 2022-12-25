Erik ten Hag makes 21-year-old striker his number one target at Manchester United - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos as his primary target, as per reports from Calcio Mercato.

The Italian outlet claims that the Red Devils have the Portugal international absolutely at the top of their wishlist.

Manchester United are desperately looking for reinforcements up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt exit from the club last month. Erik ten Hag's side are short of firepower up front right now as they are left with only Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options up front.

Since Ronaldo's exit, the Red Devils have been linked with several high-profile strikers but it is Ramos who tops their wishlist. The Benfica attacker made headlines during the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring a hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland in the Round of 16 clash.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos surprised everyone by starting Ramos against Switzerland ahead of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. (ESPN) Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. (ESPN) https://t.co/QHOG7WBipP

The 21-year-old also started Portugal's quarter-final game against Morocco but Selecao lost 0-1 to the Atlas Lions.

Ramos has become the main man for Benfica up front this season after Darwin Nunez made his move to Liverpool in the summer. The dynamic forward has scored 15 goals and produced six assists in 22 games this season for the Eagles.

The Portuguese international came close to leaving his boyhood club Benfica in the summer but eventually decided to stay at the Estádio da Luz.

The Manchester United target is contracted to Benfica until the summer of 2026, putting the Portuguese giants in a commanding position in negotiations. It has been reported that they have no intention of parting ways with the attacker unless his €120 million release clause is triggered.

Manchester United and Arsenal battle each other for Portuguese superstar

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international signed for Atletico Madrid from Portuguese giants Benfica for a whopping €127 million back in 2019.

United Radar @UnitedRadar 🏼🗞 Altetico Madrid is open to release Joao Felix on loan. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested parties. 🏼🗞 Altetico Madrid is open to release Joao Felix on loan. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested parties. #MUFC 👊🏼🗞 Altetico Madrid is open to release Joao Felix on loan. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested parties. #MUFC https://t.co/IzMhCdXpOC

However, Felix has never been able to hit it off at the Wanda Metropolitano, having struggled to thrive in Diego Simeone's defensive tactics. He has gone out of favor under Simeone and has only started five of Atletico Madrid's 14 La Liga matches so far this campaign.

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly battling it out with each other to acquire the services of the versatile attacker.

Poll : 0 votes