Erik ten Hag makes decisive comment about Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future after dropping him against Liverpool

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a substitute cameo during the Red Devils' clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, August 23. United manager Erik ten Hag was vindicated in his decision to bench the Portuguese goalscorer, having won all three points. However, the decision has raised questions about Ronaldo's future at the club.

Speaking to the press after the game, the Dutch manager was asked if Ronaldo would fit into the tactical system at Old Trafford going forward. Ten Hag explained (via TiimesNowNews):

"I think he can. In his whole career, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems. He always performed, so, why he can't do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough."

Cristiano Ronaldo fans will be pleased to hear that Ten Hag has intentions of working with the Portuguese maestro moving forward. However, the former Ajax tactician also made it clear that Manchester United's starting lineup will be decided based on the game plan ahead of individual matches. Ten Hag added:

"We have a squad and then we have a way of play, a style, but also, a game-plan, and you look what is the best approach to the game, and that is what we did today. We do it every game, so, today we picked those players, but Saturday (at Southampton), it can be different."

Time will tell if Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into Ten Hag's game plans at Manchester United, with the Premier League clash against Southampton around the corner. With the Portuguese maestro pushing to exit Old Trafford before the transfer window concludes, based on reports, there's no telling if he will be a Red Devil for long.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start Manchester United's game against Liverpool

After the humiliating defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Erik ten Hag made notable changes to the starting lineup. Players like Ronaldo, Fred, and Harry Maguire had to start on the bench, with the Red Devils' captain not even making a cameo against rivals Liverpool.

It was a decision that worked in Ten Hag's favor, as Manchester United looked assured in attack and difficult to break in defense. They managed to go two goals up against Jurgen Klopp's men, and even though they conceded a late goal, they held on to take all three points home.

While Cristiano Ronaldo did make a cameo in the clash, he hardly got more than a few touches on the ball and a wayward shot at goal to mark his presence on the pitch.

