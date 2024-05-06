Erik ten Hag makes Jadon Sancho admission, reveals when Manchester United loanee's future will be decided

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Jadon Sancho's future will be decided after the end of the ongoing campaign.

Last September, Ten Hag and Sancho suffered a major falling out after the forward lambasted his manager's assessment of his training levels. The Dutchman decided to freeze Sancho out of his squad and loaned him out to Borussia Dortmund in the January window.

Since returning to his former club, Sancho has been in great form. The 24-year-old has guided them to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, bagging three goals and contributing two assists in 17 appearances across competitions this campaign in the process.

At a recent pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked if Manchester United have held talks with Sancho to resolve the star's future. He responded (h/t GOAL):

"We are close in that process. We are visiting games, not only [last Wednesday's game]. [I] will not say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jadon was performing. We had a visit with him, we talked with him, and we will keep going with this process."

Opining on his rift with the Manchester United loanee, Ten Hag added:

"There was a conflict and let's finish the season first. So stay away from this issue now, it is not important. He has the return [leg] of the semi-final... it is not going that well for them in the league. We have four important games in the league and the FA Cup final and then we will see."

Sancho, who made three appearances for United this campaign, helped Dortmund register a 1-0 Champions League semi-final first leg win past week. He will next be in action at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in his side's second leg on Tuesday (May 7).

Mark Lawrenson offers intriguing prediction for Crystal Palace-Manchester United clash

In his latest column for Paddy Power, Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson stated that Crystal Palace will beat the Red Devils 2-1 in their league home game this Monday (May 6). He wrote:

"There's strange messages coming out of Manchester United about what they will or will not do in the summer. I think everyone's just guessing. Crystal Palace have been good under their new manager Oliver Glasner, but I think the results are helped by the fact the two boys, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, are back."

While Manchester United are eighth in the league standings with 54 points from 34 matches, the Eagles are 14th with 40 points right now.

United, who lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture, have won five, drawn three, and lost five of their past 12 overall meetings against Crystal Palace.