Erik ten Hag names 3 Manchester United stars who performed well in 2-1 Nottingham Forest defeat 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named three players who performed well in the Red Devils' 2-1 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30).

Nicolas Dominguez found the back of the net for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the 64th minute. United equalised when Matt Turner's loose pass was intercepted by Alejandro Garnacho, who set up Marcus Rashford's equaliser.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White scored the winner for the Tricky Trees in the 82nd minute, securing all three points for Forest. Despite the defeat, Erik ten Hag said that he's happy with the display of three of his attackers.

The under-pressure Dutch manager said that his forwards looked more lively in the second half and heaped praise on Adam Diallo. The United manager also praised Garnaho and Rashford for his nicely taken goal.

“In the second half, they (the attackers) were in the match. I thought Amad Diallo came in really good. Alejandro Garnacho played a very good game, I think. How he fought for that all the time and prepared the goal, a good goal by Marcus Rashford.”

Following the defeat, Manchester United remain seventh in the points table but could be overtaken by Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

Gary Neville criticises Manchester United manager for over-the-odds signing of Antony

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Erik ten Hag for spending £85 million to sign Antony from Ajax. The former England right-back said that Antony was never worth that much, and the board should have listened to the scouts.

Neville also defended Antony, saying that it's not his fault that he was signed for such an astronomical fee. He told Sky Sports after Manchester United's loss on Saturday:

"What looks to have happened here with United. Scouts can't have gone off to watch Antony and signed him off as being worth £85m. It looks like they've allowed Erik ten Hag to overrule them which is worrying because you need strength of leadership at the very top.

"I blame the football club for brining him in for £85m. It's not that boy's fault that he's been brought in as one of the most expensive wide players in world football. He should never have been brought in for that money."

Antony is yet to make a goal contribution this season in 21 appearances across competitions. He has only scored eight times and provided three assists in 65 games for the Red Devils.