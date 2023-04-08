“It doesn’t look well” – Erik ten Hag offers worrying Marcus Rashford update as Manchester United boss blames one thing for injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blamed their hectic schedule after Marcus Rashford limped off with a suspected groin injury. He also admitted that the injury could be serious. This occurred during the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Everton on Sunday (8 April), in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Manchester United won their second league game in a row by dismantling the Toffees at home. The game had a bittersweet ending for the Red Devils, though, as Rashford limped off shortly after providing the assist. Ten Hag explained the injury to BT Sport (via Daily Express):

“We have to wait — it doesn’t look well. Once again, it is due to the schedule. It can’t be that you play three games in six days. We have to protect our players."

He then gave his thoughts on Manchester United's performance:

“It was a brilliant performance. We have played three games in six days and they still delivered this. It is a big compliment to the team. We have to be more clinical, clear. More ruthless in the box of the opponent. This game already has to be finished at half-time."

United dominated the first half, registering an astounding 21 shots. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept them in the game, making five saves.

Scott McTominay broke the deadlock in the 36th minute after a sensational pass by Jadon Sancho. In the 71st minute, Marcus Rashford took advantage of Seamus Coleman's error and teed up Anthony Martial to wrap up all three points. The win took them to third in the table with 56 points.

However, their leading striker Marcus Rashford is set for a spell on the sidelines and this will worry the Old Trafford faithful due to the impact he has had this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances to date this season. His injury is likely to be felt by the entire team in their next few games.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hopeful that Marcus Rashford will be back soon

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

While many fans are fearing the worst after Marcus Rashford limped off injured, United icon Paul Scholes is more optimistic. He gave his opinion on the situation (via Daily Express):

"He’s been brilliant for us this season. You never quite know with Marcus, he does tend to go down quite a bit with injuries, then all of a sudden, pops up and makes a miraculous recovery."

He added:

"I’m just hoping it’s maybe a little bit of fatigue or a little bit of cramp but I thought United were really dominant today."

Should Marcus Rashford miss out on the next few games, Anthony Martial could potentially deputize in his place. The Frenchman scored Manchester United's second goal of the match, on his return after a long battle with injury.

The Red Devils next face Sevilla in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on 14 April.

Poll : 0 votes