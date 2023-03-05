Erik ten Hag opens up on decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United star in team's 2-1 win over Liverpool earlier in the season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire during his team's 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool last August.

The Red Devils registered a statement win against their arch-rivals in front of their home crowd earlier last year. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford bagged a goal apiece in either half before Mohamed Salah scored a consolation goal for the visitors nine minutes from time.

Ronaldo, who left the Red Devils to join Al-Nassr on a free transfer last year, was named on the substitute bench alongside Maguire. While the Portuguese veteran featured in the contest after coming on as an 86th-minute substitute, the defender remained on the bench throughout.

During a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked about his call to drop Ronaldo and Maguire against the Reds last year. He said:

"I had reasons [to bench Ronaldo and Maguire], they were obvious. I knew also about the consequence and the [potential] negative outcome, which always is possible in football. But I'm not worrying. I sleep well. I have to take the decisions in respect of the club. That is my job and responsibility and I have to stand for those decisions."

While Ronaldo had his contract at Old Trafford terminated on a mutual agreement last November, Maguire has been demoted to a squad role.

Manchester United, who are currently third in the Premier League table, are set to face sixth-placed Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 5).

Paul Merson offers prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United

In his column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal great Paul Merson has predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United at Liverpool on Sunday. He wrote:

"This is how quickly football changes. You'd be surprised if Manchester United got beaten here. How many times have we been able to say that about this game in the last few years? The way Ten Hag's side are playing, they will certainly take the game to Liverpool."

Sharing his thoughts on the Red Devils, Merson continued:

"They are excellent on the counter and their players seem to make the right decisions whenever they break now. United will want the Reds to have a go at them so that they can hit them on the counter. Klopp's side could play right into United's hands on Sunday."

Highlighting the rivalry match's most crucial duel, Merson added:

"Marcus Rashford will be looking to put Trent Alexander-Arnold under pressure much like Vinicius Jr. did in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago. If United win, their confidence will be high and they will keep themselves in the title race for now. A win would be massive for Liverpool as they will get closer to the top four with three points. A couple of successive wins could be huge for them."

