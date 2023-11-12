Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United trio after hard-fought 1-0 win against Luton Town

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed the trio of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay after his side defeated Luton Town 1-0 on Saturday, November 11.

The Red Devils were able to return to winning ways with a narrow victory against Luton at Old Trafford. Despite missing several big chances, the home team was able to secure all three points through Victor Lindelof's 59th-minute strike from close range.

While the likes of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho all struggled in front of goal, others stepped up and put in some exceptional performances. Ten Hag reserved praise for three United stars, saying (via United in Focus):

“Yeah it was very good [Lindelof’s finish], and I think they played a very good game, Victor Lindelof with his partner in the second half especially Harry Maguire and also Scott McTominay. But it is a reward for Victor to play such a good game that you get to score a goal.”

Lindelof put in a Man-of-the-Match performance for Manchester United. He had a pass accuracy of 95%, made three recoveries, and won four duels. His centre-back partner, Maguire, also had a good game, making nine recoveries and winning four duels. This defensive prowess ensured Luton never really looked like getting back into the game.

Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 2 Manchester United stars following Luton win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided injury updates on Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen after both stars limped off injured during the Red Devils' win against Luton Town on Saturday.

Eriksen was subbed off in the 40th minute for Mason Mount after taking a knock to his knee. Hojlund also had to be taken off in the 79th minute for Anthony Martial after what appeared to be a worrying hamstring strain.

During the post-match press conference, Ten Hag said (via United in Focus):

“In this moment, I can’t tell anything about it because I don’t know. We do an assessment and we have to wait 24 hours for the conclusion. So we’ll give the medical team 24 hours to see what the problem is, if there is a problem."

On Eriksen, he also said:

"He slipped but it’s the same – we have to do the assessment, set the diagnosis, set the conclusion and then we’ll know where we are.”

Losing both players to injury would be a massive blow for Manchester United. They next face Everton away on Sunday, November 26.