Erik ten Hag prepared to offload another Manchester United legend after departure of Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was unable to get on good terms with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international eventually parted ways with the Red Devils after his contract was mutually terminated, following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

According to El Nacional, another Manchester United legend might be on his way out of the club as Ten Hag doesn't see him fitting into his plans. The player is none other than Spanish custodian David De Gea.

De Gea arrived at Old Trafford in 2011 and has since made 507 appearances for the Premier League giants. He has played 20 games so far this season and has been in very good form.

However, De Gea's contract is set to expire next summer. Given his status as a club legend, many expected the Spaniard to be offered a new deal.

However, the aforementioned report states that Ten Hag has gotten in touch with United's hierarchy to inform them that De Gea is not part of his plans. It also states that the Dutch manager has identified Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, as the next first-choice goalie.

Ander Herrera praised former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Ander Herrera was a key player for Manchester United

Ander Herrera was a mainstay in Manchester United's midfield during his time at the club. He played under three different managers, including Jose Mourinho. He recently gave a glowing review of the Portuguese, saying (via The People's Person):

“He is one of the greatest managers of all time. One of the most successful managers of all time. He discovered a new position for me. He made me a more defensive midfielder. He was also a little bit s**thouse [like me] as a coach, so it was a good time [laughs]. It was a different football from van Gaal, from Bielsa, from Valverde. I liked it. I liked to be part of the team, to help the team."

