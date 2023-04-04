Erik ten Hag provides Christian Eriksen injury update ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Brentford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Christian Eriksen is set to re-join team training sessions. However, the midfielder is set to miss their upcoming Premier League encounter against Brentford.

Ten Hag indicated that Eriksen will train with the team rather than individually on Tuesday (April 4). The Dane has notably been on the sidelines since January after picking up an ankle injury during United's 3-1 win over Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's match against Brentford, Ten Hag said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Not for tomorrow but he’s [Eriksen] returning on the pitch. He’s returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress.’’

Eriksen's eventual return is likely to be a boost for the Red Devils, who are also currently without another midfield recruit from last summer in Casemiro. The Brazilian is serving a four-match ban after picking up his second red card of the league season during last month's 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Casemiro is set to return to domestic action on April 15 when Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Speaking about the absence of both his midfielders, Ten Hag said:

‘‘Two quality players. The midfield department, games will always be decided in midfield, when you miss two quality players, it’s clear. But you have a squad, if you don’t have them you still have to win.’’

Eriksen has played 31 times across all competitions for Manchester United this term, recording two goals and nine assists. Casemiro, meanwhile, has featured in 38 matches, netting five goals and laying out six assists.

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways against Brentford

Manchester United's incredible run of form post the 2022 FIFA World Cup has hit a snag in recent weeks. After winning 17 of their 20 matches across competitions following the Qatar showpiece, they have lost twice and drawn once in their last six games.

Their recent run began with a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League. This was followed by a 4-1 win over Real Betis in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie before a goalless league draw with Southampton.

The Red Devils then beat Betis 1-0 in the second leg and Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals. However, their first fixture after the ensuing international break ended in a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United on April 2.

Manchester United will now look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday, April 5, when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League. It will also give Erik ten Hag's men a chance to avenge their 4-0 defeat to the Bees earlier in the league season.

