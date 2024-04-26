Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 3 key Manchester United stars ahead of Burnley clash

Erik ten Hag has provided injury updates on Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial ahead of Manchester United's clash with Burnley on Saturday, April 27.

The Red Devils are set to host Burnley in a Premier League game at Old Trafford. Ahead of the game, Ten Hag has claimed that he expects all three players to be back in action before the end of the season.

Shaw suffered a muscle injury in February and has been out of action since. Martinez, meanwhile, sustained a calf issue at the start of April. Martial, on the other hand, had a groin surgery in January and hasn't taken the field since.

Ten Hag told the media ahead of the clash against Burnley (via UtdDistrict on X):

"I think we'll see them all in the season. They all returned onto the pitch. Next week, they have to make the step into team training and they can be available for the last few weeks. They progress well."

Martial has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring twice and providing one assist. Martinez, on the other hand, has made only 11 appearances across competitions this season. Shaw has played 15 games across competitions.

All three players have been victims of different injury issues, highlighting Manchester United's fitness struggles this season.

Mason Mount is expected to be back in Manchester United's squad to face Burnley

Since his £55 million move from Chelsea to Manchester United in the summer, Mason Mount has suffered from persistent injury issues. He has made only 17 appearances across competitions, scoring once and laying out one assist.

Erik ten Hag, however, has dropped big news on Mount, revealing that the attacking midfielder is expected to be back in the squad to face Burnley. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Mason Mount is expected to back in the squad to face Burnley."

United enter the Burnley game on the back of a come-from-behind 4-2 win against Sheffield United. They are currently sixth in the league table with 53 points from 33 matches.